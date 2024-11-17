Manish Malhotra expresses his deep admiration for Rekha’s unmatched style and grace

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently expressed his deep admiration for Bollywood legend Rekha, calling himself ‘obsessed’ with her iconic style and timeless beauty.
On Sunday, Manish shared a series of photos featuring Rekha exuding elegance in a chic black ensemble. The actress paired her look with statement earrings and a gold sling purse, all designed by Manish’s label.
In the caption, he wrote, “OBSESSED with the One and Only ICON #Rekha… Her timeless style and just her, and there is always her in every look of hers… love her for that. #Rekhaji Stunning in #BlackTrench #BlackOrganzaShirt #BlackStructuredSkirt #GoldSling all @manishmalhotraworld.”
The celebrated actress continues to captivate her admirers. Veteran actor Dharmendra recently shared a heartwarming throwback photo of himself and Rekha, describing her as the ‘laadli of our family.’ He also posted a vintage video of Rekha presenting the Best Actor award to his son, Sunny Deol, evoking nostalgia among fans.
Rekha, who attended Manish’s star-studded Diwali bash in October, sparked buzz with her effortless style and her camaraderie with fellow actor Shabana Azmi. The designer’s relationship with Rekha dates back to 1996, when she presented him with an award for his costume design in Rangeela. He later collaborated with her on Ram Gopal Varma’s Bhoot, designing for her iconic appearances.
In an earlier birthday tribute, Manish hailed Rekha as an ‘original style maker’ and an enduring icon of Indian cinema. Sharing a series of candid moments with the evergreen actress, he wrote, “Truly The One And Only REKHAJI... Iconic, Superstar, Beautiful, and an Original Style Maker from her movies to her appearances… Her FABULOUS expressions, her performances, and her dances—the movie list is endless. I am honoured to not only work with her but also to know her closely.”