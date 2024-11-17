Manish Malhotra expresses his deep admiration for Rekha’s unmatched style and grace

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently expressed his deep admiration for Bollywood legend Rekha, calling himself ‘obsessed’ with her iconic style and timeless beauty.

On Sunday, Manish shared a series of photos featuring Rekha exuding elegance in a chic black ensemble. The actress paired her look with statement earrings and a gold sling purse, all designed by Manish’s label.

In the caption, he wrote, “OBSESSED with the One and Only ICON #Rekha… Her timeless style and just her, and there is always her in every look of hers… love her for that. #Rekhaji Stunning in #BlackTrench #BlackOrganzaShirt #BlackStructuredSkirt #GoldSling all @manishmalhotraworld.”