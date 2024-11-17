Sushmita Sen advocates turning intentions into action, says, ‘Intention is a powerful tool’

Actress Sushmita Sen, who recently appeared in the third season of the crime-thriller series Aarya, emphasises the importance of translating intentions into actions. On Saturday, the actress shared an inspiring note on Instagram, stating, “An inch of movement is better than a mile of intentions.”

In her caption, Sushmita reflected on the power of intention, describing it as a “powerful tool” that provides direction. However, she underscored the need to take action, highlighting that without movement, intentions remain unfulfilled.

She wrote, “It’s amazing just HOW simple the journey to achieving anything can be. Intention is a powerful tool, it helps with direction…but without movement, it’s a wasted tool. Move & claim your Inch now. ‘Inch by inch we cover the mile.’”