Nayanthara to perform high-octane action in period drama ‘Rakkayie’

'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara is set to star in period action drama christened Rakkayie, which will mark the directorial debut of Senthil Nallasamy.

Nayanthara, dubbed 'Lady Superstar' in South Indian cinema, recently appeared in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and has led films like Netrikann and Kolamavu Kokila. The film’s title teaser was released to coincide with the actor’s birthday on November 18.

The project for India’s MovieVerse Studios will see Nayanthara in an action-oriented role. It is set to be co-produced with Chennai-based Drumsticks Productions, known for films like Yaanai and Imaikkaa Nodigal. The film will receive a multi-language release across Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada markets.

The production has assembled key technical talent, including composer Govind Vasantha, cinematographer Gautham Rajendran and editor Praveen Antony. MovieVerse launched in 2023 with a diverse slate. Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network, said, "Our aim has always been to engage in storytelling that transcends geographical boundaries. This film is a significant milestone in that direction, as we continue to solidify our commitment to producing world-class content in multiple languages."

Production is set to begin shortly, with Rakkayie representing the first of several planned regional ventures for MovieVerse Studios. "Rakkayie is a film that has been carefully crafted to push boundaries. We are proud to be producing this film, bringing together the powerhouse talent of Nayanthara and a wonderfully crafted story that is steeped in cultural ethos and will connect with the masses,” added Vivek Krishnani, CEO, MovieVerse Studios.