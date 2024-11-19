Punjabi Singer Garry Sandhu attacked on stage during his Australia concert

Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu was reportedly attacked by a fan during a recent live performance in New South Wales, Australia. The incident, which occurred during Garry's Australian tour, has sparked controversy and generated mixed reactions on social media.

According to sources, a fan rushed onto the stage and allegedly assaulted Garry after the singer reportedly made an offensive gesture that upset the individual. Private security guards and police personnel present at the event quickly intervened, apprehending the attacker and removing him from the stage before placing him under arrest.

Videos of the altercation have surfaced online, showing a brief struggle between Garry and the attacker before security personnel intervened. The footage has elicited a range of responses, with some condemning the violence while others debating the circumstances that led to the incident.