AR Rahman confirms separation from wife Saira Banu, says, ‘Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken heart’

In a heartfelt message on social media, music maestro AR Rahman confirmed his separation from his wife, Saira Banu, after nearly three decades of marriage. The news comes after a statement released by Saira’s lawyer on Tuesday, citing ‘significant emotional strain’ as the reason for their decision.

On Wednesday morning, Rahman shared a poignant message on X. He wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.” He concluded the message with a hashtag bearing their initials, #ARR Sairaa Breakup.

The couple’s daughter, Khatija Rahman, also appealed for privacy on her social media stories. “I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration,” she wrote. Their son, Ameen, echoed the sentiment, requesting privacy for the family during this difficult time.