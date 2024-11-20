Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut next year

Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with a new streaming series on Netflix. As per a media source the series, will delve into the captivating world of the Hindi film industry not sticking to one particular genre.
The web series promises to be a unique blend of high-stakes drama, witty humour and larger-than-life characters. It will offer a fresh perspective on the glamorous world of cinema, with cameos from popular Bollywood stars and a gripping narrative that will keep viewers hooked.
As per the media source Shah Rukh Khan shared his reaction to the announcement. "We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment," notes SRK. The announcement was also carried out in a collaborative social media post.
This announcement has garnered many reactions. Aryan's sister, Suhana Khan took to the comments of the post writing, "Sooo excited". Ace filmmaker and father of actor Hritik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan also reacted to this announcement. "Aryan all the best & looking forward..." he wrote in the comments. Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal also shared his love and support.
Interestingly, actor and politician Kangana Ranaut also took to her social media to share her reaction to this news. "It is great that children from film families are going beyond just wanting to wear make up, loose weight, doll up and think they are actors. We should collectively uplift the standards of Indian cinema, that is the need of the hour. and those who have resources often end up taking easiest roads. We need more people behind the cameras, good that Aryan Khan is taking road less travelled. Look forward to his debut as a writer and filmmaker," she wrote in an Instagram Story.
This upcoming project is now Netflix's sixth collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment. Previous successful ventures include the dark comedy Darlings, the crime drama Bhakshak, the cop drama Class of '83, the zombie horror series Betaal, and the spy thriller Bard of Blood.
Produced by Gauri Khan, the series will showcase Aryan Khan's talent as a creator and director. It is scheduled to stream on Netflix in 2025, and fans eagerly await the release of this highly anticipated project.