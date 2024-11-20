Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut next year

Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with a new streaming series on Netflix. As per a media source the series, will delve into the captivating world of the Hindi film industry not sticking to one particular genre.

The web series promises to be a unique blend of high-stakes drama, witty humour and larger-than-life characters. It will offer a fresh perspective on the glamorous world of cinema, with cameos from popular Bollywood stars and a gripping narrative that will keep viewers hooked.

As per the media source Shah Rukh Khan shared his reaction to the announcement. "We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment," notes SRK. The announcement was also carried out in a collaborative social media post.