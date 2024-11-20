Ishaan Khatter shows off his ripped biceps and reminds fans to stay hydrated

Recently, Ishaan also shared a heartfelt update about wrapping up a project close to his heart. In a previous post, the Pippa star expressed his gratitude and excitement, writing:

“Just finished shooting something which is special beyond words to me. Sometimes you are left with nothing but pure gratitude for meeting certain people. It’s a privilege to give your blood, sweat, and tears when you receive purpose and meaning in return. Can’t wait to share more when the time comes. Moving forward with love.”

The post featured photos of Ishaan with acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, hinting at a potential collaboration on an upcoming film.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that actress Janhvi Kapoor will make a cameo in Neeraj’s new project, produced by Karan Johar. Sources indicate that Janhvi eagerly accepted the opportunity to work with the two filmmakers and is excited to reunite with her Dhadak co-star, Ishaan, despite her packed schedule.

In addition, Ishaan is gearing up for the release of his Netflix romantic series, The Royals. The show features an impressive cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, and Milind Soman.