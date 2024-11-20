Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar among early voters in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were among the early voters in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. As the elections began at 7 am, the celebrities arrived at polling stations early to exercise their democratic right and encourage others to do the same.
Dressed in a black shirt, beige trousers, and white sneakers, Akshay was one of the first from the film fraternity to arrive at the polling station. Akshay greeted photographers stationed near the booth with a lively “Good morning,” making his presence cheerful and warm.
Last year, Akshay made headlines when he renounced his Canadian citizenship and reclaimed his Indian passport, emphasising his commitment to India.
Sachin, accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, cast his vote at a Mumbai polling booth. The family proudly displayed their inked fingers to the media, with Sachin delivering a powerful message. “I have been an icon of the ECI (Election Commission of India) for quite some time now. The message I am giving is to turn up and vote. It is our responsibility. I hope people will take that effort and come and vote. I urge everyone to come and vote,” he was quoted as saying.
Actor Rajkummar Rao also fulfilled his duty at a polling booth in Gyan Kendra Secondary School, Mumbai. Speaking to a media organisation, he emphasised the importance of voting, saying, “It is our right in a democracy, so it's important that we step outside and vote. I have performed my duty. It is your turn now. Please vote.”
Other Bollywood personalities, including directors Kabir Khan and Zoya Akhtar, actor Ali Fazal, and filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, were also spotted casting their votes early in the day.
Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm, covering 288 constituencies. A total of 4,136 candidates are in the fray, including 2,086 independents. AR