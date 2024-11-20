Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar among early voters in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were among the early voters in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. As the elections began at 7 am, the celebrities arrived at polling stations early to exercise their democratic right and encourage others to do the same.

Dressed in a black shirt, beige trousers, and white sneakers, Akshay was one of the first from the film fraternity to arrive at the polling station. Akshay greeted photographers stationed near the booth with a lively “Good morning,” making his presence cheerful and warm.

Last year, Akshay made headlines when he renounced his Canadian citizenship and reclaimed his Indian passport, emphasising his commitment to India.