Arjun Kapoor dedicates heartfelt tattoo to his late mother

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has paid a touching tribute to his late mother, Mona Shourie, with a new tattoo. The actor shared on Instagram that the ink symbolises her guiding presence in his life.

The tattoo, inscribed on his back, reads Rab Rakha, which translates to “May God be with you.” Alongside pictures and videos documenting the tattoo process, Arjun explained its significance in an emotional post.

He shared, “Rab Rakha - May God be with you. My mother always said this – in good times and bad. Even today, it feels like she’s right here with me, guiding me, watching over me.”

Arjun revealed that he got the tattoo on the eve of his latest film’s release, Singham Again, and expressed gratitude for the faith his mother instilled in him. “As I stand on the brink of this new chapter, I feel like she’s got my back, reminding me that the universe has a plan. Thank you, Ma, for teaching me faith. Rab Rakha, always,” he wrote.