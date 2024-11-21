Priyanka Chopra flaunts her golden glow in stunning new photos

Earlier this week, Priyanka gave fans a glimpse of her challenging shooting conditions in London. She shared a video of her arrival at a snow-covered base camp early in the morning. Braving the weather, Priyanka documented the scene with thick snow blanketing the surroundings, captioning the clip: “When u land at base camp at 6 am and it’s snowing!”

In addition to these updates, the Quantico star melted hearts with a recent post featuring her daughter, Malti Marie. The little one was seen bundled up in a cosy sweater, floral jacket, and cap, as Priyanka captioned the photo simply with “Autumn” and leaf emojis.

On the work front, Priyanka continues to juggle exciting projects. She is set to return as the fierce Nadia in the second season of the action-thriller series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. Details of the new installment remain under wraps.

In her upcoming film slate, Priyanka will star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena and take on a leading role in the action-packed The Bluff with Karl Urban. She was last seen in the romantic drama Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and featuring music by Celine Dion.

Whether basking in the sun or navigating snowy terrains, Priyanka continues to captivate fans with her stunning posts and impressive projects.