Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul, Jackky cast their votes in Mumbai

Bollywood stars have turned up in impressive numbers to exercise their right to vote for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster Animal was seen casting his vote at a polling booth in Pali Hill in the Bandra area of Mumbai. He was seen dressed in a white t-shirt and green pants as he made his way to vote.

He told the media stationed at the venue, “Right now it’s voting day and it’s your birthright. Ye aapka farz hai to come and vote. If you haven’t. It’s open till 6 pm and Pali Hill place is open till 8 pm so please come and cast your vote.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir will next be seen in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash. He also has the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love And War, alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Actor couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also cast their votes, and showed their inked fingers after casting ballot at a polling booth in Mumbai.

Actress Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame, who has been embroiled in a controversy, also was seen at the polling station. She also showed off her inked finger after casting vote.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor was also seen at a polling station in the Juhu area of Mumbai along with her family. The family also posed for the media showing their inked finger after casting their votes.Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna was also seen at a polling booth.

The polling for Maharashtra Assembly elections is currently underway across 288 constituencies in the state. This time around, 4136 candidates are contesting elections across 288 constituencies in Maharashtra, the state with the highest GDP per capita, and by virtue of it, the highest economy.

The fight is intense with alliances from both sides locking horns with each other. While Uddhav Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has joined forces with Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar to form Maha Vikas Aghadi, the other side has BJP forming an alliances with Eknath Shinde branching out of the original Shiv Sena (retaining the party symbol) and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar, who branched out of his uncle’s original NCP for Mahayuti, the ruling alliance.