Vijay Deverakonda confirms being in a relationship, shares his views about love and marriage

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, known for his charismatic on-screen presence, has openly discussed his personal life in a recent interview. The actor confirmed that he is currently in a relationship and has dated a co-star in the past.
During the interview, Vijay humorously acknowledged his relationship status, saying, “I am 35 years old; you think I will be single?” He also revealed that he has dated a co-star, emphasising that he prefers to build strong friendships before entering into romantic relationships.
Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, who have starred together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have often sparked dating rumours due to their close bond. Their social media interactions and public appearances have further fuelled speculation about their relationship.
The actor also delved into the topic of love and marriage. He expressed his views on unconditional love, stating, “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticised. I don’t even know if it’s okay to expect unconditional love.”
Regarding marriage, Vijay acknowledged the challenges it can pose, particularly for women. He stated, “Marriage doesn’t have to come in between someone’s career. Marriage is harder on women. It also depends on the profession you are in.”
On the work front, Vijay has an exciting lineup of projects. He is currently working on VD12, a spy thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film's intriguing tagline, ‘I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed,’ hints at a suspenseful narrative.
Additionally, Vijay will collaborate with director Rahul Sankrityan for VD14, a period thriller. He also has a massy action film titled VD15 in the pipeline, which will showcase him in a rugged avatar.