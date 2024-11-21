Vijay Deverakonda confirms being in a relationship, shares his views about love and marriage

During the interview, Vijay humorously acknowledged his relationship status, saying, “I am 35 years old; you think I will be single?” He also revealed that he has dated a co-star, emphasising that he prefers to build strong friendships before entering into romantic relationships.

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, who have starred together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have often sparked dating rumours due to their close bond. Their social media interactions and public appearances have further fuelled speculation about their relationship.