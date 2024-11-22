Alia Bhatt returns as ALT EFF ambassador

ALT EFF has announced that actress-producer Alia Bhatt is returning as the goodwill ambassador for its 2024 edition. Known for her dedication to sustainability, Alia continues to support the festival through her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, which focuses on meaningful storytelling. Joining her in this mission is award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, also an ambassador for the festival.
Eternal Sunshine Productions collaborated with Richie on Poachers, a series exploring the human-nature connection. This reflects Alia’s commitment to using storytelling as a tool for environmental awareness.
Speaking about her association, Alia said, “I am so thrilled to announce that once again Eternal Sunshine Productions is partnering with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival for its 2024 edition. This festival is special as it celebrates films that highlight nature's resilience and the importance of protecting our planet. With over 100 screenings across India, ALT EFF allows us to see and understand the real impact of environmental changes through powerful stories.”
The 2024 festival will feature a range of films, workshops, and discussions addressing urgent ecological issues. With its star ambassadors, ALT EFF aims to inspire global communities to rethink their relationship with the planet and take actionable steps toward sustainability. The festival is set to create a powerful platform for dialogue, making environmental storytelling more accessible and impactful for audiences worldwide.