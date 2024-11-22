Kartik Aaryan shares serene beachside moments from Goa

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, currently in Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and Filmazaar, took a moment to unwind amidst nature. The actor shared a series of Instagram photos, capturing his serene beachside experience.

Dressed in a pink shirt and white pants, Kartik was seen enjoying the sun and sea, standing on the beach while gazing at the horizon. He kept his caption simple with just a heart emoji.