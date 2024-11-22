Kartik Aaryan shares serene beachside moments from Goa

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, currently in Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and Filmazaar, took a moment to unwind amidst nature. The actor shared a series of Instagram photos, capturing his serene beachside experience.
Dressed in a pink shirt and white pants, Kartik was seen enjoying the sun and sea, standing on the beach while gazing at the horizon. He kept his caption simple with just a heart emoji.
Earlier, Kartik was spotted in Gujarat, joining music sensation Diljit Dosanjh at a concert in Ahmedabad. The duo danced and shared a warm camaraderie on stage, with Kartik sharing snapshots of their fun moments. One photo showed them raising their hands in matching black outfits, while another had Kartik hugging Diljit. The post was captioned with a casual “Vibe” and a hand emoji.
A video from the concert making rounds online shows Diljit performing Hare Krishna Hare Ram from Kartik’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri.
Meanwhile, the 55th International Film Festival of India, running from November 20 to 28 in Goa, is showcasing a mix of Indian classics and contemporary hits. Screenings are held at inflatable theatres in Kala Academy and Sanquelim, with a mobile screen traveling across North and South Goa.
Highlights of the festival include films like Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Pa. Ranjith’s Thangalaan, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, and The Vaccine War.