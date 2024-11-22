Nothing else matters: Angelina Jolie on motherhood

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has shared that for her, nothing is more important than being a mother. Devoted to her six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne—Angelina says motherhood brings her the greatest happiness.

In an interview, the actress discussed her upcoming role as opera legend Maria Callas in the film Maria, as reported by femalefirst.co.uk. When asked if anything in her life matches Maria Callas’ deep passion for singing, Angelina responded, "My motherhood ... It’s my happiness. You can take everything else away from me ... Nothing else matters."

Angelina’s children, though involved in creative pursuits, prefer to stay out of the spotlight. Maddox and Pax are working behind the scenes in the film industry, while Vivienne recently assisted her mother in producing the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders. However, the actor emphasised her children’s desire for privacy. “None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time. They are quite private. Shiloh is especially private. They weren’t born into privacy, but I hope they can find it as they grow,” she explained.

Angelina also reflected on her experience playing Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s new film, describing it as the “experience of a lifetime.” While she acknowledged the buzz about a possible Oscar nomination for her role, she said winning would be a bonus.

Speaking to media, she expressed gratitude for the journey of making the film. “It means a lot when someone thinks you did a good job. That’s exciting and very nice. But more than anything, I’m just so happy we were able to make this film. I learned to sing, embodied a woman I deeply respect, and worked with an extraordinary team. The audience’s positive response feels like the greatest gift. Anything else is a dream.”

The actress, who already won an Academy Award for her role in Girl, Interrupted (1999), reiterated her gratitude for the opportunity, describing it as a truly fulfilling experience.