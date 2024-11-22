Salman Khan shares pictures with father Salim Khan’s first bike

Salim is one-half of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim-Javed. The pair revolutionised Hindi cinema with their impactful scripts and played a significant role in shaping the stardom of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan by crafting the iconic ‘Angry Young Man’ persona.

While Salim stepped back from the limelight after his professional split with Javed Akhtar, Javed continued contributing to cinema as a screenwriter and lyricist for numerous hit songs. The next generation of both families has also made a significant mark on the industry. Salman is one of India’s most bankable stars, while Javed Akhtar’s children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, are acclaimed filmmakers.

On the work front, Salman will next appear in Sikandar, alongside Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for hits like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, the film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. This project marks a reunion for Salman and Sajid after the 2014 film Kick. The makers have slated Sikandar for an Eid 2025 release, continuing Salman’s tradition of festive releases.