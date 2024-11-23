Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her acting debut with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, says, ‘It’s a film that dared to challenge the status quo’

In a recent interview, Bhumi Pednekar reminisced about her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, revealing how it marked a turning point in her career and defied conventional beauty standards.
The 2015 film, directed by Sharat Katariya, also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, and Seema Pahwa. It narrates the story of Prem, a school dropout, who reluctantly marries Sandhya, an educated but overweight woman. Their relationship evolves as they participate in a race where Prem carries Sandhya on his back.
Bhumi shared, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha is very special to me. It connected deeply with people, and even today, fans often tell me how much they loved me in the film. That’s truly heartwarming.”
The film challenged stereotypes with its genuine storytelling and questioned societal beauty norms. Bhumi added, “It’s a film that dared to challenge the status quo. Through my work, I always aim to do the same.”
Reflecting on her debut, Bhumi expressed her surprise and gratitude. “When Dum Laga Ke Haisha happened, I was pleasantly surprised. Here was a Yash Raj Films heroine who didn’t fit their usual mold—it was groundbreaking.”
For Bhumi, the film’s success reinforced the value of talent over appearance. “I was fortunate to become an actor in an era where how I looked was secondary to what I brought to the screen. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities and platform I’ve had.”