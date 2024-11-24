Ariana Grande reveals starting therapy at age 8 to cope with her parents’ divorce

Singer and Wicked star Ariana Grande revealed that she began therapy at the age of eight to cope with her parents' divorce. The 31-year-old told a magazine, "I first saw a therapist when I was eight after my parents’ divorce — but I don’t think I was really mature enough to process things. As I’ve gotten older, my therapist has become everything to me."

Ariana, known for hits like We Can’t Be Friends, has previously credited therapy with being 'life-saving' and advocates for accessible mental health services for everyone. She was quoted as saying, "Therapy has saved my life. That’s why I’m so passionate about making therapy and mental health services available to all. It shouldn’t be limited to those who can afford it."

Currently starring as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked — a prequel to The Wizard of Oz — Ariana shared how emotional the process has been. She and her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, have developed a deep bond during filming.

"We’ve become such criers, especially over the past few weeks as we’ve seen the final product and people’s reactions to the movie. It’s been incredibly emotional," Ariana said.

She added that Erivo has become like a sister to her, cementing a connection that she believes will last a lifetime. "The first time we met, we thought we’d have a short creative discussion, but we ended up talking for hours and bonding over so much. We committed to supporting each other through the entire filming process, no matter what. I’m proud of what the Wicked team has accomplished, but for me, the greatest gift has been gaining a sister for life," Ariana concluded.