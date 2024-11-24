Paris Hilton reveals she’s never had any cosmetic work done on her

Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has revealed that she has never undergone any cosmetic procedures. Speaking on a show, Paris expressed pride in maintaining her natural appearance, attributing her youthful look to early skincare habits instilled by her mother, Kathy Hilton.

“I feel really proud that I’m all natural. I’ve stayed out of the sun. I’ve never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing,” Paris shared. She credited her mother for her skincare routine, recalling, “When I was eight years old, my mom told me, ‘Paris, stay out of the sun,’ and she taught me an amazing 10-step skincare routine. I’ve been doing that ever since.”

Paris previously revealed that she once consulted a dermatologist about Botox but was advised against it. She was quoted as saying, “I even asked my dermatologist if I should do it, and he said, ‘I refuse to do it to you. Your skin is so perfect. I won’t do it until you actually need it, and I don’t know if you ever will.’”

While Paris has no personal desire to undergo cosmetic procedures, she made it clear she has “nothing against” those who do. “All my friends have done everything—boobs, nose, chin, cheeks. I live in Hollywood, so I’m used to seeing it,” she said. “It’s just that I’ve never wanted to do it.”

Born in New York City and raised between New York and Los Angeles, Paris is the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton. She rose to fame in the late 1990s as a prominent figure in New York’s social scene, launched a modeling career in 2000, and was dubbed “New York’s leading It Girl” by 2001.