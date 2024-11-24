Athiya Shetty praises husband KL Rahul after record-breaking performance in Australia

The partnership between Jaiswal and Rahul surpassed the previous record of 191 runs set by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986. Their stellar performance also secured them the sixth spot in the list of highest Indian partnerships in Australia, led by legends VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar.

The couple has been making headlines not only for their professional milestones but also for their personal life. Earlier this month, Athiya and Rahul announced they are expecting their first child in 2025. Sharing a joint post on Instagram, they wrote, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” accompanied by an image of tiny feet and an evil eye emoji.

The announcement follows months of speculation. In April, rumours about Athiya’s pregnancy gained momentum after her father, actor Suniel Shetty, referred to himself as a future “nana” during a reality show. Although the couple initially denied the rumours, they later confirmed the happy news.

Athiya and Rahul first met in 2019 through a mutual friend, forming a bond that grew stronger over time. After dating for several years, they married in an intimate ceremony in 2023 at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala, surrounded by close friends and family.

With both personal and professional successes, the couple continues to win hearts, cementing their place as one of India’s most celebrated duos.