Celina Jaitly celebrates 43rd birthday, embraces a new chapter in her life

Celina reminisced about her achievements, adding, “A Miss India crown, a Miss Universe runner-up title, 25 films, 36 brand endorsements, 108 top magazine covers, two sets of twin blessings, a Filmfare award, the Harvey Milk Foundation’s Lilla Watson award, a United Nations ambassadorship, and countless unforgettable moments later… here I am.”

She expressed gratitude for her journey and optimism for the future: “Each accomplishment, experience, and challenge has shaped the woman I am today—a woman grateful for the past and excited for what’s to come. #Today marks not just another birthday but the first day of my evolution into a new version of me. Stay tuned, because the best is yet to come!”

Ahead of her birthday, Celina shared her plans for the day, which involved immersing herself in the serene beauty of the Austrian Alps. “This year, I’m celebrating surrounded by the breathtaking landscapes of the Alps. Spending the day with my family, breathing in the crisp mountain air, and admiring the snow-capped peaks feels magical,” she told a media house.

She added, “I plan to start the day with a cosy breakfast and then explore the charming alpine villages with my loved ones. For me, it’s the simple moments, warm laughter, scenic views, and the company of family that make birthdays truly special.”