Hrithik Roshan shares nostalgic memories from the sets of ‘Karan Arjun’

Hrithik Roshan, who worked as an assistant director for his father Rakesh Roshan on the iconic film Karan Arjun, recently shared some heartfelt and humorous anecdotes from the film’s shoot. Hrithik reflected on his time on set and shared rare behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram.
“The Karan Arjun experience,” Hrithik wrote, “Ha, I look like a young Kabir with Karan and Arjun.” He made a playful reference to Kabir, his character from War, as he reminisced about his younger self.
The actor also treated fans to a set of nostalgic photos from the shoot. In one black-and-white image, Hrithik is seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Another image captures a candid moment during the filming of Bhangda Paale, where SRK and Salman are in traditional kurtas, and a young Hrithik is all smiles on set.
Recalling a particular memory, Hrithik revealed, “As an assistant, I remember Minerva Theatre being the main venue for the film’s release. Before the premiere, my dad’s other assistant, Anurag (seen in the second picture wearing a white sweatshirt), and I previewed the film print, and we were disheartened to find it dark and dull. To fix this, we had the entire screen washed. As the dirt and grime were scrubbed off, we heard the manager say, ‘This screen hasn’t been washed in 15 years!’”
Sharing another amusing incident, Hrithik wrote, “During the shoot of the song Bhangda Paale, one late night, a very spirited Shah Rukh and Salman decided to drive to Delhi from Sariska, promising to return by morning. I was so shocked that I literally jumped onto the car bonnet to stop them. With a 6 am call time, I had to ensure my dad didn’t lose the day—and thankfully, he didn’t!”
Hrithik concluded his post by expressing his gratitude for the invaluable lessons he learned during the shoot: “Watching Salman and Shah Rukh act was like attending the best on-set acting school ever, especially as a 17-year-old. They had such an impact on me. And now, Karan Arjun is back in theaters again.”