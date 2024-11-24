Hrithik Roshan shares nostalgic memories from the sets of ‘Karan Arjun’

Hrithik Roshan, who worked as an assistant director for his father Rakesh Roshan on the iconic film Karan Arjun, recently shared some heartfelt and humorous anecdotes from the film’s shoot. Hrithik reflected on his time on set and shared rare behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram.

“The Karan Arjun experience,” Hrithik wrote, “Ha, I look like a young Kabir with Karan and Arjun.” He made a playful reference to Kabir, his character from War, as he reminisced about his younger self.

The actor also treated fans to a set of nostalgic photos from the shoot. In one black-and-white image, Hrithik is seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Another image captures a candid moment during the filming of Bhangda Paale, where SRK and Salman are in traditional kurtas, and a young Hrithik is all smiles on set.