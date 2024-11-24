Bollywood’s ‘Desi couple’ Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrate their 5-month anniversary in Tuscany

Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal marked five months of married life with a romantic celebration in Tuscany, Italy. Sonakshi shared glimpses of their getaway on Instagram Stories.
In one post, the couple posed in front of a store named "DESII." Highlighting the name, Sonakshi captioned the photo: “Couple celebrating 5th month(versary) on 4th honeymoon. Vibe h vibe hai vibe hai,” with Diljit Dosanjh’s song Vibe playing in the background.
Zaheer joined the fun by sharing a video of Sonakshi in a store, capturing a humorous moment as she jokingly asked him to stop filming. Captioning it, he wrote: “The stalker becomes the stalkee.”
In another clip, Sonakshi strolled in a hooded jacket, and the couple visited an interactive museum. When Zaheer asked about her experience, Sonakshi replied, “I love you,” bursting into laughter. Their getaway also included a road trip, with Sonakshi lip-syncing to Badshah’s Mercy as Zaheer recorded the playful moment.
The couple tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after a seven-year relationship. They first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan, with whom both began their careers. Sonakshi debuted opposite Salman in the blockbuster Dabangg, while Zaheer made his debut in Notebook, produced by Salman Khan Films.
Zaheer, whose father Iqbal Ratansi is a childhood friend of Salman and a businessman, has a background in jewellery and real estate. His sister, Sanam Ratansi, is a celebrity stylist.
On the work front, Sonakshi and Zaheer will soon appear together in Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The duo previously collaborated on the film Double XL, co-starring Huma Qureshi, and in the music video Blockbuster.