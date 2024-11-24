Bollywood’s ‘Desi couple’ Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrate their 5-month anniversary in Tuscany

The couple tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after a seven-year relationship. They first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan, with whom both began their careers. Sonakshi debuted opposite Salman in the blockbuster Dabangg, while Zaheer made his debut in Notebook, produced by Salman Khan Films.

Zaheer, whose father Iqbal Ratansi is a childhood friend of Salman and a businessman, has a background in jewellery and real estate. His sister, Sanam Ratansi, is a celebrity stylist.

On the work front, Sonakshi and Zaheer will soon appear together in Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The duo previously collaborated on the film Double XL, co-starring Huma Qureshi, and in the music video Blockbuster.