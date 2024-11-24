Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and family attend Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s intimate roka ceremony

Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Alekha Advani celebrated their engagement with a roka ceremony on Saturday night. The intimate event was attended by close family and friends, including members of the Kapoor family.
Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, and other family members were spotted at the venue. In a video that surfaced online, Aadar was seen stepping out of a car and being greeted warmly by his family members.
For the ceremony, Aadar and Alekha opted for matching white outfits. He was seen in a kurta, jacket, and trousers, while she wore a traditional sari.
The couple made their relationship public in November 2023. Before that, they were often spotted together at various events, including Kareena’s Diwali celebrations.
According to reports, a few months ago, Aadar proposed to Alekha in a romantic gesture. Alekha is the founder of Way Well, a wellness platform that curates events, workshops, and interactive sessions. Aadar is the younger son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain.