Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and family attend Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s intimate roka ceremony

Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Alekha Advani celebrated their engagement with a roka ceremony on Saturday night. The intimate event was attended by close family and friends, including members of the Kapoor family.

Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, and other family members were spotted at the venue. In a video that surfaced online, Aadar was seen stepping out of a car and being greeted warmly by his family members.