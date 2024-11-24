Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna spark romance rumours with viral lunch photo

The long-standing rumours surrounding Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship have taken a new turn. Recent developments, including a viral photo of the duo on a lunch date, have further fuelled speculation about their romantic involvement.

Vijay, in a recent interview, confirmed that he is currently in a relationship, though he refrained from naming his partner. While he didn’t explicitly mention Rashmika, fans were quick to connect the dots, especially after the viral lunch date photo surfaced. The image captured the two enjoying a meal together, with Vijay’s face clearly visible and Rashmika's back turned to the camera. Another image, shared on a Reddit thread, offered a clearer view of Rashmika.