Malaika Arora shares cryptic post about her relationship status

The post follows reports of Malaika and her former partner, Arjun Kapoor, parting ways after dating since 2018. While they never publicly confirmed their relationship, the couple often shared romantic photos from vacations and birthdays.

Recently, Malaika also shared a reflective post about happiness, saying, “A secret to happiness is to be as weird as you like... the right ones will join the dance.”

On the professional front, Malaika revealed she is working on a special project as a tribute to her late father, Anil Kuldeep Mehta, who passed away in September. Reflecting on the loss, she said, “We all need to keep moving forward… that’s what my father would have wanted.”

The actress remains focused on her career, mental health, and family, while teasing fans with hints of her upcoming ventures.