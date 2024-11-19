Malaika Arora redefines glamour in a stunning Ritika Mirchandani ensemble

The head-turning ensemble, which carries a price tag of INR 198,000, showcased Malaika’s commitment to high-fashion and her ability to effortlessly pull off bold and glamorous looks. Her fashion choices consistently inspire and captivate, proving that age is no barrier to style.

Malaika accessorised the outfit with black stockings, diamond rings, statement stud earrings, and black pumps. Her makeup was equally glamorous, featuring smoky eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, a touch of kajal, blushed cheeks, and a nude lipstick. Her hair was styled in soft curls with a middle parting, completing her chic and sophisticated look.

Malaika’s recent fashion statement serves as a reminder of her enduring influence in the world of style and her ability to effortlessly command attention with her sartorial choices. Her confidence and impeccable taste continue to inspire, proving that age is merely a number when it comes to embracing fashion and expressing individuality.