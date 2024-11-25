Naga Chaitanya talks about his bond with Sobhita Dhulipala ahead of their wedding; says, ‘She fills a void in me’

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who have been keeping their relationship relatively private, are set to tie the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, according to reports. In a recent interview, Chaitanya expressed his excitement about the upcoming wedding. “I am looking forward to starting a new journey with Sobhita and celebrating life together,” he said.

He added, “I connect deeply with her, she understands me beautifully and fills a void in me. It’s going to be an amazing journey ahead.”

He also shared insights into the wedding planning process, stating, “There is definitely a lot of excitement, butterflies… not much (smiles). Butterflies are only because of the planning and the logistics that are involved on those days, like bringing the guest list together and putting the other details of the wedding together.”

The couple’s decision to hold the wedding at Annapurna Studios holds special significance. Chaitanya explained, “It was a conscious decision by the family to have the wedding there in front of my grandfather’s statue and seek his blessings.”

Chaitanya and Sobhita began dating in 2021, following his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While they kept their relationship private, their public appearances and social media interactions hinted at their growing bond.

The upcoming wedding is expected to be a private affair, with only close friends and family members in attendance. According to sources, the ceremony will adhere to traditional Telugu customs, with Sobhita donning a traditional Andhra weave. As the couple prepares to embark on this new chapter, fans and well-wishers are eager to celebrate their love and happiness.