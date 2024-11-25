Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh celebrate son Riaan’s 10th birthday with heartfelt messages

As their eldest son Riaan turned 10 on Monday, Bollywood's beloved couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh shared heartfelt messages to mark the special occasion.

Genelia posted a series of adorable photos on Instagram, featuring Riaan from his childhood to moments of him playing football. In her emotional caption, she wrote, “Yesterday, on the eve of your birthday, we celebrated the last of your single digits, my baby boy. And just like that, you are 10 today – a boy with the kindest heart and a determination to do better every day."

She continued by reflecting on the last decade: “The beauty of these 10 years is that I also completed 10 years of being a mom. Every day, you teach me to be the best version of myself. I always knew the saying 'life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass but learning to dance in the rain,' but in your 10 years, you’ve lived that and taught me to live it too."

Genelia ended with, “I love you, Riaan – Happy Birthday, Baby Boy. P.S. I will always be your loudest cheerleader and the one who will steal a kiss from you whenever I get the chance."

Riteish also shared a series of precious photos with Riaan, one of which featured the entire family – Riteish, Genelia, Riaan, and their younger son Rahyl.

In his heartfelt message, he wrote: "My Dearest Riaan, I want to share a secret with you, to be honest and open with you… I’m so flawed, I’m not a perfect dad, and every day I feel like I want to do more for you. But when I look at how you look at me, I see myself as the perfect dad, loved by a beautiful boy, and adored by his son. Then I realize it’s not me – it’s you, my pillu. You make me feel like I’m the best dad in the world because you believe in me. You are strong, and you make me feel like I’m doing something right (sic)."

Riteish continued, "To all the adventures, the laughs, and the 1000+1 football games – you have me as your buddy, your friend, and your partner for life. I promise to climb the highest mountain for you, my baby boy because you make this life so beautiful. Happy Birthday, Son. Thank you for choosing me as your Baba (sic)."

Genelia and Riteish, who married in 2012, welcomed Riaan in 2014, and their second son, Rahyl, arrived in June 2016.