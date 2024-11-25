Saiyami Kher trains with real-life firefighters for Rahul Dholakia’s ‘Agni’

Saiyami Kher is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for her role as a firefighter in Rahul Dholakia’s upcoming film Agni. Known for immersing herself in her characters, the actress trained with real-life firefighters at Mumbai fire stations, learning their routines, techniques and the challenges they face. The film, which also stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma, is among the first in Indian cinema to focus on the life of a female firefighter.

Speaking about her experience, Saiyami shared, “As an actor, every film I’ve done has taught me something new. For Agni, I spent time with real firefighters and was amazed by their dedication and the sacrifices they make. I learned to handle their equipment, practiced drills and gained a new respect for their work. Their courage, especially among the few women in this field, was a real eye-opener.”

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, Agni is an action-drama that pays tribute to firefighters’ bravery while shedding light on the risks and sacrifices they endure daily. The story delves into the intense world of firefighting, highlighting their resilience and commitment to saving lives. Scheduled for release later this year, Agni promises a gripping narrative and a powerful performance by Saiyami Kher. The film not only celebrates firefighters but also addresses the need for better awareness and support for their work.