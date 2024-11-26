Kamal Haasan pens an emotional letter as an ode to the constitution on Constitution Day

Constitution Day, or ‘Samvidhan Divas,’ is observed annually on November 26th to honour the adoption of the Constitution of India. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution, which subsequently came into effect on January 26th, 1950. On this day today, actor Kamal Haasan has penned an emotional letter as an ode to the constitution and encourages all Indians to read it.

Kamal pens:

“On this day, 75 years ago, a momentous chapter in India’s history was written. After two years, eleven months, and seventeen days of tireless deliberations, 299 men and women from across the length and breadth of India came together to proudly enact and adopt the Indian Constitution — a document sacrosanct to me, that defined how “We, the people of India” would govern ourselves.

These visionaries, united in purpose, bequeathed the country its Constitution, a cornerstone of democratic governance that stands as a symbol of India’s sovereignty and commitment to justice, equality, and liberty for all.