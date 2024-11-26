Priyanka Chopra shares ‘chilling’ glimpse from rain scene shoot in London

Recently, Priyanka also treated followers to a series of sunny photos, showing off her glowing skin as she posed in a burgundy outfit. The same ensemble appeared in her rain scene shoot, showcasing her transition from basking in sunlight to braving London's harsh weather.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to reprise her role as the fiery Nadia Sinh in Citadel 2, alongside Richard Madden. Details about the second season of the Amazon Prime Video spy-action series remain under wraps.

In addition to Citadel 2, Priyanka’s upcoming projects include Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena and The Bluff alongside Karl Urban.

Citadel, which debuted in 2023, was created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, with executive production by the Russo brothers. The series follows Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh as they face off against a mysterious organization called Manticore.