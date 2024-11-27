Boman Irani praises Avinash Tiwary’s ‘controlled performance’ in ‘The Mehta Boys’

Boman, who also co-wrote the story, praised Avinash’s ‘controlled performance’, referring to him as his ‘screen-son’. The actor’s portrayal of the son navigating a complex relationship with his father drew applause from the audience. The Mehta Boys dives into the challenges of father-son relationships, exploring generational differences and evolving notions of masculinity. It questions the age-old idea of being the ‘man of the house’ and examines the emotional intricacies of family life.