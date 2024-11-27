Boman Irani praises Avinash Tiwary’s ‘controlled performance’ in ‘The Mehta Boys’

The Mehta Boys had its Asia premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024, receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience. Directed by Boman Irani in his debut as a filmmaker, the film stars Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, Puja Sarup, and Boman Irani himself in pivotal roles.
Boman, who also co-wrote the story, praised Avinash’s ‘controlled performance’, referring to him as his ‘screen-son’. The actor’s portrayal of the son navigating a complex relationship with his father drew applause from the audience. The Mehta Boys dives into the challenges of father-son relationships, exploring generational differences and evolving notions of masculinity. It questions the age-old idea of being the ‘man of the house’ and examines the emotional intricacies of family life.
Earlier this year, the film premiered at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, where it won the Best Feature Film Award, and it was also showcased at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto. The film is set to stream soon on Amazon Prime Video.
Apart from this project, Avinash Tiwary is gearing up for the release of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, directed by Neeraj Pandey. Co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Jimmy Sheirgill, the film will premiere on Netflix on November 29.