Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Guru Randhawa wrap up the first schedule of ‘Shaunki Sardar’

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has successfully wrapped up the first schedule of her debut film, Shaunki Sardar, where she stars opposite singer-actor Guru Randhawa. Directed by Dheeraj Rattan and produced under Guru’s 751 Films banner, the movie promises a mix of emotions and high-energy action.
After completing the initial shoot in India, the cast and crew are now set to fly to Melbourne for the next schedule. This leg of filming will feature iconic Australian landmarks, adding a new dimension to the story. Expressing her excitement, Nimrit shared, “Shaunki Sardar has been a dream project for me. Working with Guru and such a dedicated team has been inspiring. I’m looking forward to filming in Melbourne—it’s a beautiful city, and I can’t wait to bring more of this character to life.”
The film revolves around themes of love, loyalty, and cultural pride. It marks a significant step for Nimrit as she transitions from television to the big screen. Fans are already buzzing about her on-screen chemistry with Guru and her dedication to this role.
The Melbourne schedule is expected to feature visually stunning sequences that will enhance the film’s narrative. Speaking about the journey so far, Guru expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Nimrit and the entire team.
With Shaunki Sardar set to release next year, the film has generated immense anticipation among fans of both stars. The combination of action, drama, and scenic international locations is expected to make this film a memorable experience for audiences.