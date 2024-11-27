Sonakshi Sinha shares romantic moments with husband Zaheer Iqbal in Milan

The couple also explored the cathedral's interiors, where they were seen praying. They shared glimpses of their luxurious hotel and strolled stylishly through the streets of Milan, accompanied by a few friends in some snapshots. Sonakshi captioned the post simply: “Milano Nov, 2024,” followed by a heart emoji.

Earlier, the duo spent time in Tuscany, sharing cherished moments on social media. Zaheer posted a playful photo of Sonakshi in a cosy white hoodie sitting by a heater. Praising his wife, he tagged her as “hottest,”.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. The two first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan, who played a pivotal role in their careers. Sonakshi debuted opposite Salman in the hit film Dabangg, while Zaheer’s first movie, Notebook, was produced by Salman’s company.

On the professional front, the couple is set to star together in Tu Hai Meri Kiran. They previously worked in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi and appeared in a music video titled Blockbuster.