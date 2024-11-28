Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth officially granted divorce

Actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth have been officially granted a divorce by the Chennai Family Welfare Court, according to reports. The decision follows their mutual agreement to part ways after expressing their inability to continue their marriage.

Sources stated that the couple appeared before the court on November 21 to communicate their decision, with the final verdict being delivered on November 27.

Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Chennai in 2004. After 18 years of marriage, they announced their separation in a joint statement in 2022, highlighting their journey of growth, understanding, and adapting.

The statement read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, parents, and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa/Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.” The couple continues to co-parent their two sons, Yatra and Lingaa.