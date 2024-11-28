Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor visit Taj Mahal, share postcards

Anil Kapoor and his wife, Sunita Kapoor, recently visited the iconic Taj Mahal, and the actor took to Instagram to share some heartwarming pictures from their trip. The couple looked adorable as they posed for the camera, radiating charm and warmth.

Anil Kapoor opted for an all-black ensemble, exuding effortless style, while Sunita Kapoor embraced the season in her chic winter attire. Alongside the pictures, Anil shared a poignant quote from Alain de Botton’s On Love, “Perhaps it is true that we do not really exist until there is someone there to see us existing, we cannot properly speak until there is someone who can understand what we are saying in essence, we are not wholly alive until we are loved.”

The post garnered a wave of love and admiration from friends and family in the comments section. Farah Khan humorously asked, “Deep papaji! Who wrote it?” while Varun Dhawan, Anil’s co-star from Jugjugg Jeeyo, dropped a heart emoji. Masaba Gupta complimented Sunita, writing, “Love your necklace, Sunita Aunty,” and Shilpa Shetty added an “Awww.” Anand Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor also shared their affection with love emojis.

Re-sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor mentioned, “My favourite people in the world.” Tagging her parents she wrote, “Thank you God for my parents.”