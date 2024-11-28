Manisha Koirala flaunts a new look, talks about being ‘50 and fabulous’

We can’t help but adore actress Manisha Koirala for her impeccable acting, timeless beauty, and fabulous fashion sense. Breaking mid-week monotony, the Bollywood diva wowed her fans on Wednesday night with a stunning video showcasing a chic new look and hairstyle. Effortlessly blending retro vibes with modern elegance, Manisha left fashion enthusiasts mesmerised.

In a now-viral video shared on her social media, Manisha looked radiant in a champagne satin shirt with a luxurious, silky finish. Featuring a relaxed, button-down design with fish-tailed sleeves and a pointed collar, the shirt exuded understated elegance. She paired it with high-waisted blue flared jeans, creating a flattering, elongated silhouette that balanced casual sophistication with a bohemian charm.

Adding a touch of finesse, she accessorised her outfit with a brown Gucci belt, perfectly complementing the champagne hue of her top. Nude sandals completed the look, maintaining the ensemble's polished yet effortless vibe.

She captioned the video, ““The best part of life begins at 50. You’ve got the freedom, the finances, and the flexibility to pursue your passions and live life on your own terms. Fifty and fabulous! This is the decade where you get to reap the rewards of your hard work, pursue your dreams, and live life with purpose and intention.” #50andfabulous #lovingyourself #livingmybestlife #reapwhatyousow P.s thnx a million @aalimhakim & @shanohanspal11 for being a fabulous hairstylist, who gave me my new look.. I love you dear friends also huge shoutout to my fabulous team members for yesterday’s look @radhika_y_1 @tush_91 you guys rock!! (sic).”