Dua Lipa arrives in Mumbai for her first India concert

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa has landed in Mumbai, gearing up for her highly anticipated concert on November 30.

The singer-songwriter was spotted at Kalina Airport on Thursday, dressed casually in a yellow t-shirt and black pants. While she seemed a bit fatigued from her journey, Dua maintained her signature cool demeanor as she exited the VIP area.

This marks her second visit to India but her first live performance in the country. Dua previously vacationed in Rajasthan, where she enjoyed a low-profile trip, going largely unnoticed. This time, however, she’s here on a mission, ready to captivate audiences with her electrifying stage presence.

Indian playback singer Jonita Gandhi will open Dua’s show, adding a local flavor to the much-awaited event. Recently, Dua expressed her admiration for the viral mashup of her hit track Levitating with Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baadshah. She described the creative blend as "amazing" and admitted it left her "blown away."

Dua Lipa, hailed as one of the defining artists of her generation, has an impressive list of accolades, including seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. In 2024, she was recognized by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Before taking the music world by storm, Dua briefly worked as a model before signing with Warner Bros. Records in 2014.

Her self-titled debut album, released in 2017, climbed to number three on the UK Albums Chart and featured hit singles like Be the One, IDGAF, and the chart-topping New Rules. The album earned her the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018, cementing her status as a global music icon.