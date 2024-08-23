Music

Dua Lipa to perform in Mumbai this November, says, ‘I can't wait to return’

Dua’s upcoming performance in Mumbai is part of her Asia leg of the Radical Optimism Tour, which kicks off in Singapore in November
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Grammy Award-winning singer Dua Lipa is set to return to India in November for the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024. The pop icon, who has formed a special bond with the country through her recent trips, is excited to perform for an incredible audience.

“My recent trip to India was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place,” Dua said in a statement. “The warmth and energy I felt were amazing, and I can't wait to return in November 2024.”

Dua’s upcoming performance in Mumbai is part of her Asia leg of the Radical Optimism Tour, which kicks off in Singapore in November. The tour is in support of her third album, Radical Optimism.

This will be Dua's second visit to India. In 2019, she performed at a music festival in Navi Mumbai. During her recent trip, she explored Rajasthan, indulged in Indian cuisine, and embraced the country's fashion and spirituality.

Dua shared her experiences on social media, expressing her gratitude for the love and kindness she received from the Indian people. She also visited Humayun’s Tomb and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. As Dua prepares for her return to India, fans are eagerly anticipating her performance at the concert.

Dua Lipa
I just want to make the most beautiful songs that people have ever heard: Anuv Jain
mumbai
dua lipa
Radical Optimism Tour

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com