Dua Lipa to perform in Mumbai this November, says, ‘I can't wait to return’

Grammy Award-winning singer Dua Lipa is set to return to India in November for the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024. The pop icon, who has formed a special bond with the country through her recent trips, is excited to perform for an incredible audience.

“My recent trip to India was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place,” Dua said in a statement. “The warmth and energy I felt were amazing, and I can't wait to return in November 2024.”

Dua’s upcoming performance in Mumbai is part of her Asia leg of the Radical Optimism Tour, which kicks off in Singapore in November. The tour is in support of her third album, Radical Optimism.

This will be Dua's second visit to India. In 2019, she performed at a music festival in Navi Mumbai. During her recent trip, she explored Rajasthan, indulged in Indian cuisine, and embraced the country's fashion and spirituality.

Dua shared her experiences on social media, expressing her gratitude for the love and kindness she received from the Indian people. She also visited Humayun’s Tomb and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. As Dua prepares for her return to India, fans are eagerly anticipating her performance at the concert.