Priyanka Chopra braves -2°C, enjoys winter drive through icy landscape

Earlier, Priyanka shared an inspiring snippet from an interview with actor Jackie Shroff. Accompanied by the text “My attitude at work every day,” the video featured Shroff’s words of wisdom, “Life hai bhidu, kaam aate rehta hai, jaate rehta hai, karte rehne ka, aage chalte rehne ka... aaya, aankh khul gaya, haath pair nahin dukh rahe fir nikal lene ka (Work comes and goes; keep moving forward. Wake up healthy, and keep going).”

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in the romantic drama Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She is currently filming the second season of the action-thriller series Citadel in London, where she will reprise her role as the fiery Nadia Sinh, starring opposite Richard Madden.

Priyanka’s upcoming film projects include Heads of State, featuring Idris Elba and John Cena, and The Bluff, where she will share the screen with Karl Urban. With a packed schedule and her signature charm, Priyanka continues to inspire her fans worldwide.