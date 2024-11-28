Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani visit Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani visited the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga Temple in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, as part of their spiritual journey.

Sharing pictures and videos on Instagram, Raveena revealed this was her 11th Jyotirlinga visit and Rasha’s 10th. The duo posed near the temple and with police officials, offering fans a glimpse of the sacred site.

In her post, Raveena reflected on the emotional journey that began on February 17, 2023, her late father’s birthday and Mahashivratri. She immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Kashi Vishwanath and aims to complete her visit to all 12 Jyotirlingas at Kashi in February 2024, if "Mahadev wills." She expressed gratitude for Rasha, calling her a “rock” and a “Godsent angel” for supporting her throughout the journey.