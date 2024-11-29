Jonita Gandhi on opening for Dua Lipa at the Zomato Feeding India Concert and her new single

The count down has begun, and Jonita Gandhi is preparing for what could be one of the biggest performances of her career—opening for global pop icon Dua Lipa at the Zomato Feeding India Concert. From her beginnings as a YouTube sensation to becoming a celebrated playback singer in Indian cinema, Jonita’s trajectory has been anything but conventional. With her upcoming performance, Jonita’s commitment to breaking barriers through music is set to take centre stage. “I’m really excited about this opportunity,” says Jonita. “I look up to Dua Lipa as an artist. I love her work, and I’m really inspired by the way she has grown and become a global icon. I’m excited to play my own music for her audience.”

Jonita’s set at the Zomato Feeding India Concert will feature a mix of her non-film music, with a focus on her multilingual style that reflects the diversity of her artistic expression. “My set will be sprinkled with a little bit of what people know me and love me for, and balanced with what I really connect with as an artist in terms of my own music,” Jonita explains. “Hopefully, there will be something for everyone!” “I see this event as a good opportunity to showcase all of the different sides of ‘Jonita’,” she shares. “I’ll get to show the world that I’m multifaceted and multilingual. I hope to captivate the audience with my unique sound and leave a lasting impression. And here will definitely be some surprises! I might even throw in some unreleased music… you’ll just have to wait and see!”

The Zomato Feeding India Concert is not just a celebration of music, but also a call to action. The event supports the cause of raising awareness about hunger and malnutrition. For JOnita, the power of music lies not just in its ability to entertain, but in its potential to inspire change. “Music is one of the best ways to bring people together and connect people,” she says. “I’m happy that this platform is being used to help people in need—it makes me proud to be associated with an event that brings awareness to helping others who are less fortunate.”

Jonita’s contribution to Tamil music has played a crucial role in her growth as an artist. “Collaborating with talented musicians and exploring different languages has broadened my horizons and allowed me to connect with a wider audience,” she says.

On what aspects of Tamil music draw her the most, she says, “ Tamil music has always presented its own unique challenges. However, as I’ve gained more experience, I’ve become more comfortable with the language and the specific nuances of Kollywood music. Ultimately, I’m drawn to the beauty of music itself. A captivating melody can transcend language barriers and resonate with listeners on a deep level. Regardless of the language, I’m always drawn to songs that evoke strong emotions and create a lasting impact.”