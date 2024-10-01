Angelina Jolie shines with her children at ‘Maria’ premiere in NYC

Actress Angelina Jolie turned heads at the New York Film Festival premiere of Maria on Sunday. The 49-year-old star was accompanied by her three eldest children, Pax, Zahara, and Maddox, who joined her on the red carpet at Lincoln Centre’s Alice Tully Hall.
Jolie made a striking entrance in a chic white gown, showcasing her timeless elegance. Her long blonde hair was styled in loose waves, and she completed her look with burgundy velvet stilettos and diamond earrings. The Maleficent star's bold red lipstick added a touch of Hollywood glamour to her ensemble.
Zahara, Jolie’s daughter, also opted for a white dress, echoing the iconic ivory satin gown her mother wore in 2004. The mother-daughter duo's coordinated attire drew attention on the red carpet.
In an interview, Jolie got candid about the experience of attending the film festival with her children. “You know, before you get out in these things, you're nervous,” she admitted. “But [the kids] just said, ‘No matter what, mom, good luck and we know how hard you work and we love you.’”
Jolie expressed her gratitude for her children’s unwavering support and emphasised the importance of family during such events. “You know, you just have that moment where the people who are with you tell you, succeed or fail, they care about you. We all just, you know, said, ‘We’re gonna have a good time tonight,’” she shared.
The New York Film Festival premiere of Maria marks another significant milestone for Jolie, who previously attended the world premiere in Venice, Italy, last month. At the Venice Film Festival, Jolie was overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response from the audience, receiving an eight-minute standing ovation.
Directed by Pablo Larrain, Maria is a biographical psychological drama that delves into the life of legendary opera singer Maria Callas. The film explores the complexities of Callas’s personal and professional life, offering a glimpse into the remarkable woman behind the iconic voice.