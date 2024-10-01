Angelina Jolie shines with her children at ‘Maria’ premiere in NYC

Actress Angelina Jolie turned heads at the New York Film Festival premiere of Maria on Sunday. The 49-year-old star was accompanied by her three eldest children, Pax, Zahara, and Maddox, who joined her on the red carpet at Lincoln Centre’s Alice Tully Hall.

Jolie made a striking entrance in a chic white gown, showcasing her timeless elegance. Her long blonde hair was styled in loose waves, and she completed her look with burgundy velvet stilettos and diamond earrings. The Maleficent star's bold red lipstick added a touch of Hollywood glamour to her ensemble.

Zahara, Jolie’s daughter, also opted for a white dress, echoing the iconic ivory satin gown her mother wore in 2004. The mother-daughter duo's coordinated attire drew attention on the red carpet.

In an interview, Jolie got candid about the experience of attending the film festival with her children. “You know, before you get out in these things, you're nervous,” she admitted. “But [the kids] just said, ‘No matter what, mom, good luck and we know how hard you work and we love you.’”