Broadway star Gavin Creel passes away aged 48

Renowned Broadway actor Gavin Creel, known for his Tony-winning performance in Hello, Dolly! and acclaimed roles in numerous musicals, passed away on Monday at the age of 48. Creel succumbed to metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Creel’s career was marked by a remarkable versatility and talent. He excelled in both classic and contemporary musicals, leaving an indelible mark on the Broadway stage. His Tony Award-winning performance as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! alongside Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce solidified his status as a leading man.

Throughout his career, Creel garnered critical acclaim for his performances in musicals such as Hair, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Book of Mormon, and Waitress. His charismatic stage presence and powerful vocals captivated audiences and earned him numerous accolades.

Creel’s colleagues and friends mourned his loss, expressing their admiration for his talent and kind spirit. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton, recalled Creel’s early performance as King George III in the musical’s development, praising his charisma and talent.

Beyond his Broadway achievements, Creel was also a dedicated advocate for social causes. He was a founding member of Broadway Impact, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to promoting marriage equality.

Creel’s passing is a significant loss for the theatre community. His contributions to the world of musical theatre will be remembered for years to come.