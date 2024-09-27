Maggie Smith, the beloved star of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Downton Abbey’, passes away aged 89

Maggie Smith, the legendary British actress known for her powerful performances and scene-stealing roles, passed away on Friday at the age of 89. Her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, announced her death in a statement, revealing that she died early Friday in a London hospital. "She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother," they said.

Smith's career spanned over six decades, making her one of the most revered actresses of her generation. She won two Academy Awards, including Best Actress for her role in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969), and was often compared to fellow British icons like Judi Dench and Vanessa Redgrave. Despite her immense success, Smith humorously referred to her later roles as "a gallery of grotesques," joking that her portrayal of Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films was "her pension."