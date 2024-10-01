Govinda hospitalised after suffering an accidental gunshot injury, condition stable

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda was hospitalised in Mumbai on Tuesday after he sustained an accidental bullet injury at his residence early Tuesday morning, according to reports. The beloved artiste, known for his comedic prowess and iconic dance moves, was preparing for a trip to Kolkata when the mishap occurred.

The accident took place around 4:45 am when Govinda was reportedly handling his licensed revolver. His manager Shashi Sinha told the media that the firearm slipped from his hand, discharging a bullet that struck his knee. The actor was immediately rushed to Criticare Hospital, where he received treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. Thankfully, his condition is stable, and he is out of danger.

“Govinda ji was getting ready to leave for Kolkata when the revolver fell, and a bullet got fired, hitting his leg. The doctors have successfully removed the bullet, and he is doing fine now,” Sinha was quoted as saying. “By god’s grace, the injury was not serious,” he added.

Govinda, who transitioned from Bollywood star to politician, first gained fame in the late 1980s and 1990s with hits like Ilzaam, Coolie No1, Aankhen, and Hero No.1. His impeccable comic timing and vibrant screen presence made him a household name, earning him a place among Bollywood’s most adored actors.

In addition to his film career, Govinda ventured into politics, serving as a Congress MP from 2004 to 2009 before recently joining the Shiv Sena.