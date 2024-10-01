Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai for an elective procedure, condition stable

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Monday night, according to reports. The 73-year-old superstar is expected to undergo an elective procedure on Tuesday.

While no official statement has been released from either the hospital or Rajinikanth’s family, sources close to the actor confirmed his hospitalisation. They also stated that Rajinikanth’s condition is stable. Some reports suggested that the upcoming procedure might be heart-related, though official confirmation is awaited.

This news comes just days after Rajinikanth returned to Chennai following his film commitments. He has been busy shooting for two upcoming projects – Vettaiyan, directed by Gnanavel Raja, scheduled for release on October 10, and Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Rajinikanth’s health has been a topic of public concern in recent years. In 2020, he was hospitalised in Hyderabad for ‘severe hypertension and exhaustion.’ He underwent a successful kidney transplant a decade ago. Shortly after that, he withdrew from his much-anticipated foray into politics, citing health reasons.

Fans and well-wishers across the globe are sending their best wishes to Rajinikanth for a speedy recovery.