Mithun Chakraborty to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award: 5 must-watch iconic films that define his career

Mithun shot to fame with Disco Dancer, a musical drama that became a cultural phenomenon. He portrays Anil, a street performer who moves to Goa with his mother after being wrongfully accused of stealing a guitar by PN Oberoi (Om Shivpuri). There, David Brown (Om Puri) persuades him to adopt the name Jimmy and pursue stardom. As Jimmy gains popularity, he faces challenges from PN and his son, Sam Oberoi (Karan Razdan), but ultimately becomes a sensation.

The film transformed Mithun into an emblem of the disco era in India, showcasing his energetic dance sequences that established him as a quintessential dancer. Featuring iconic tracks such as I Am a Disco Dancer, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy, and Koi Yahan Nache Nache, the film not only elevated him to international superstardom but also garnered a massive following in Soviet Russia.