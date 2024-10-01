Mithun Chakraborty to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award: 5 must-watch iconic films that define his career

Mithun Chakraborty, affectionately known as Mithun Da, is set to receive one of India's highest honours in cinema—the Dadasaheb Phalke Award—at the 70th National Film Awards on October 8. As we celebrate this prestigious recognition, we pay tribute to a true legend whose illustrious career spans nearly five decades and includes 350 films in multiple Indian languages. His artistry has profoundly shaped Indian cinema and left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences. Let’s take a look at five iconic films that showcase his incredible talent and are must-watches before the award ceremony.
Mithun Chakraborty delivered a powerhouse debut performance as a tribal hunter in Mrigayaa. His character faces execution after being wrongfully accused of killing the moneylender who kidnapped his wife, sparking a revolution against British rule and Zamindar oppression. This praiseworthy dramatisation earned him the National Award for Best Actor, showcasing his ability to portray characters with emotional depth and intensity.
Mithun shot to fame with Disco Dancer, a musical drama that became a cultural phenomenon. He portrays Anil, a street performer who moves to Goa with his mother after being wrongfully accused of stealing a guitar by PN Oberoi (Om Shivpuri). There, David Brown (Om Puri) persuades him to adopt the name Jimmy and pursue stardom. As Jimmy gains popularity, he faces challenges from PN and his son, Sam Oberoi (Karan Razdan), but ultimately becomes a sensation.
The film transformed Mithun into an emblem of the disco era in India, showcasing his energetic dance sequences that established him as a quintessential dancer. Featuring iconic tracks such as I Am a Disco Dancer, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy, and Koi Yahan Nache Nache, the film not only elevated him to international superstardom but also garnered a massive following in Soviet Russia.
Showcasing his dynamic screen presence, Mithun delivered a noteworthy performance as Krishnan Iyer (M.A.) in Agneepath. He portrayed a fierce yet compassionate character who plays a pivotal role in the narrative, supporting Vijay Deenanath Chavhan (Amitabh Bachchan) in his quest to restore his father's honour against Kancha Cheena (Danny Denzongpa). Krishnan not only saves Vijay's life but also becomes the bodyguard for his sister, Shiksha (Neelam). Mithun's distinct accent and mannerisms provided a compelling contrast to Bachchan's brooding intensity, earning him the Best Supporting Actor Award at the National Awards, further solidifying his legacy in Indian cinema.
In Tahader Katha, Mithun delivers a powerful performance as Shibnath, a disillusioned freedom fighter struggling with the harsh realities of post-independence India. His portrayal captures the psychological and physical toll of years in prison, including time in asylum, transforming Shibnath from a vibrant revolutionary to a fragile man haunted by a lost homeland. This remarkable performance earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor, highlighting the emotional depth and impact of his character’s journey.
With Jallad, Mithun expands his filmography by taking on a challenging double role as the main villain, Amavas, and his son, Kranti, a police inspector. Mithun masterfully contrasts the two characters; as Amavas, he embodies ruthlessness and ambition, while as Kranti, he represents justice and integrity, adding depth to the narrative through this duality. The plot explores the moral decline of a man consumed by greed for power and wealth, illustrating how his corruption leads to devastating compromises.
As we reflect on these films, it becomes evident that Mithun’s talent and versatility have not only entertained but also enriched the landscape of Indian cinema, making his upcoming recognition a well-deserved celebration of his enduring legacy.
(Written by Twinkle Hemani)