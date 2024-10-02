Aamir Khan and his mother visit ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father’s passing

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his mother, Zeenat Hussain, paid a visit to Aamir’s ex-wife, Reena Dutta, on Wednesday following the recent passing of Reena’s father. Videos and photos of the trio outside Reena’s home in Mumbai quickly circulated on social media.

In one of the videos, Aamir was seen exiting Reena’s house and getting into his car. He appeared visibly emotional, keeping his hand on his chest and looking around. The actor was dressed in a traditional red and white kurta and brown dhoti. Zeenat, wearing a green kurta, was also seen arriving at Reena’s home.