Aamir Khan and his mother visit ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father’s passing

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his mother, Zeenat Hussain, paid a visit to Aamir’s ex-wife, Reena Dutta, on Wednesday following the recent passing of Reena’s father. Videos and photos of the trio outside Reena’s home in Mumbai quickly circulated on social media.
In one of the videos, Aamir was seen exiting Reena’s house and getting into his car. He appeared visibly emotional, keeping his hand on his chest and looking around. The actor was dressed in a traditional red and white kurta and brown dhoti. Zeenat, wearing a green kurta, was also seen arriving at Reena’s home.
Aamir and Reena were married in 1986 and have two children together, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. The couple divorced in 2002, and Aamir later married Kiran Rao in 2005. However, Aamir and Kiran parted ways in 2021 after 15 years of marriage. They have a son, Azad, through surrogacy.
Aamir was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chadha which was a remake of the Tom Hank starrer Forrest Gump. He is currently working on the upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par and is also producing Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The latter project stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and others.